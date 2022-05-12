ASUU berates Lawan over comments on NANS protest

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lashed out at the President of Senate, Ahmed Lawan for asking protesting students not to use their protest to disrupt political activities, describing it as height of insensitivity.

The ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan Chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan Thursday, stated that Ahmed Lawan represented: “The class of political vipers who are bent on destroying the future of the children of masses in order to access resources of Nigeria.”

As a presidential aspirant under his party, Akinwole stated that the Senate President had not even shown the capacity to solve problems by his not knowing the importance of education over political activities.

Akinwole stated that the Union had lobbied the National Assembly to prevent the strike but the Legislative chambers were not forthcoming, thus forcing the Union to take the fate of her members in its hands.

To the Union Chairman, it was inconceivable for a high ranking political office holder to prioritise political activities over education, saying the consequences in their inactions have led the country to a path of retrogression.

ASUU had started a strike on February 14 this year to obtain new conditions of service, funding for public universities, and deployment of University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) among others.

Prof Akinwole stated that those in political offices are nonchalant because for most of them, their children school abroad. He therefore urged Nigerian students to own their struggle and take over their destiny, adding that the best way to destroy a country is by destroying education which is what the ruling class among whom the Senate president is are pursuing with ferocious vigour.

