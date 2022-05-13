ASUU berates Senate President over comments on NANS protest

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lashed out at the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, for asking protesting students not to disrupt political activities in the country, describing it as the height of Insensitivity. ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a release yesterday in Ibadan said Lawan represented “the class of political vipers who are bent on destroying the future of the children of the masses in order to access resources of Nigeria.” As a presidential aspirant in his party, Akinwole said the Senate President has not even shown the capacity to solve problems by not knowing the importance of education over political activities.

