News

ASUU: Blame FG for disruption of varsity system

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

…as union issues threat notice to declare nationwide strike

University lecturers, under their umbrella group, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are spoiling for another showdown with the Federal Government over what they described as the “height of insensitivity and carefree attitude” of the government to university challenges.

This is as ASUU said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government should be blamed for forcing the union to embark on another journey of nationwide indefinite strike, when it appeared practically not in the interest of its members to shut down the university system. Addressing journalists yesterday at the ASUUUNILAG Secretariat, Akoka, the ASUU-Lagos Zone of the union, comprising UNILAG, TASUED, FUNAAB, OOU and LASU, said the union was being pushed to the wall by the government.

But, the Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya called on all well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the government to do the needful to avert the impending strike, which the union is being compelled to embark on by honouring the Memorandum of Action (MoA) agreed on. According to him, the continued delay in fulfilling the terms of the MOA was tantamount to toying with the education and future of the youth of this country as well as the nation’s development. He said: “Let me reiterate the fact that our union is be-ing pushed to the wall.

The history of our past struggles to salvage our public universities has equipped us to know that until we (ASUU) bite, the government will remain unconcerned. “As a patriotic union, if the Federal Government continues on this retrogressive path of indifference, contemptuous arrogance and attitude, and failure to honour its obligations to our union as contained in our MoA, our union would be left with no other option than to resuscitate our struggle to get the government to live up to its responsibilities.”

Adelaja, who said that ASUU had been at loggerheads with the government on the necessity to reverse the avoidable decadence and calamity that unpardonable neglect and unconscious actions of successive governments have irresponsibly brought on public university education in the country, however, expressed regret that of the nine demands presented to the government and for which the union went on strike for nine months, last years, only two could be said to have been addressed or met. While expressing frustration of the union, the Zonal Coordinator wondered why the government after six months has failed to fulfil most of what was agreed upon well after the timelines have expired.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tragedy averted as fuel tanker falls at Ijegun

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Barely 24 hours after a gas tanker exploded along Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, Ikeja, killing 5 people and leaving 25 vehicles with other properties destroyed, another tanker explosion was averted at Ijegun area of the state yesterday. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the tanker conveying 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol, lost control […]
News

Lagos warns against discrimination against PWDs in MDAs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has warned against discrimination of people with physical disabilities in the ministries, departments and agencies, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration remained committed to all-inclusive government.   The General Manager, Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs, LASODA, Mr. Ogundairo Oluwadamilare, who disclosed this at a workshop for senior officials in local […]
News

COVID-19: Daily count drops again as NCDC confirms 97 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The daily count of coronavirus infections dropped below 100 on Sunday — the second time within this week — as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 97 new cases in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new positive samples in its update for September 20, 2020. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica