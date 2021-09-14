ASUU: Blame FG for disruption to varsity system

University lecturers, under their umbrella group, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are spoiling for another showdown with the Federal Government over what they described as the “height of insensitivity and carefree attitude” of the government to university challenges.

This is as ASUU said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government should be blamed for forcing the union to embark on another journey of nationwide indefinite strike, when it appeared practically not in the interest of its members to shut down the university system.

Addressing journalists Tuesday at the ASUU-UNILAG Secretariat, Akoka, the ASUU-Lagos Zone of the union, comprising UNILAG, TASUED, FUNAAB, OOU and LASU, said the union was being pushed to the wall by the government.

But, the Zonal Coordinator, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya called on all well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the government to do the needful to avert the impending strike, which the union is being compelled to embark on by honouring the Memorandum of Action (MoA) agreed on.

According to him, the continued delay in fulfilling the terms of the MOA was tantamount to toying with the education and future of the youth of this country as well as the nation’s development.

He said: “Let me reiterate the fact that our union is being pushed to the wall. The history of our past struggles to salvage our public universities has equipped us to know that until we (ASUU) bite, the government will remain unconcerned.

“As a patriotic union, if the Federal Government continues on this retrogressive path of indifference, contemptuous arrogance and attitude, and failure to honour its obligations to our union as contained in our MoA, our union would be left with no other option than to resuscitate our struggle to get the government to live up to its responsibilities.”

“If not for ASUU struggles, nothing will be left in the Nigerian universities today,” Adelaja stressed, saying the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) being spent by the government and to develop the universities was through ASUU struggle.

