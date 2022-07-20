News Top Stories

ASUU: Blame Ngige for prolonged nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday blamed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, for the delay in resolving the issues between the Federal Government and the university lecturers, resulting in the five month old strike. President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who stated this at a news conference in Abuja, said that the contentious issues would have been resolved and the strike called off long ago if not for the “overzealousness” of the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Osodeke alleged that Ngige hijacked the negotiation process from the Federal Ministry of Education, even when some progress was being recorded towards resolving the strike. He also accused the minister of taking upon himself the role of the chief negotiator, even after he had admitted that he was not the employer of the university teachers and advised the union to march to the Federal Ministry of Education with their grievances. He said: “The Ministry of Labour and Employment is principally expected to apprehend disputes between employers and employees with a view to settling such disputes.

“The Ministry, normally, should await reports of disputes by either side of the disputes for settlement. “When the Minister apprehends a dispute, he/she must communicate to the parties or their representatives his or her proposal for theresolutionof thedispute.”

 

