ASUU blames FG for varsities’ failure to make world ranking

Two Nigerian Universities: University of Ibadan, Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which had stood first and second in the top 1,000 national rankings in Nigeria have retrogressed as they have failed to be part of world’s best 2,000 universities in the 2020/2021 ranking released by the Center for World University Ranking. Considering the fact that the Premier University, Ibadan was ranked 1,163 while University of Nigeria, Nsukka returned as 1,882 in the world, Chairman University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Ayo Akinwole, yesterday opined that “the ranking vindicates the struggle by ASUU to make government commit not less than 26% of her national budget to education.” While lamenting that the best the President Muhammadu Buhari government had done to education in the country was to reduce the budget yearly to about 6% at present, the ASUU revealed that unlike Nigerian universities, the first thirteen universities in South Africa made the best 2,000 universities while seven of them made the best one thousand varsities in the world.
