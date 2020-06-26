News

ASUU blames FG for varsities’ failure to make world ranking

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Two Nigerian Universities: University of Ibadan, Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which had stood first and second in the top 1,000 national rankings in Nigeria have retrogressed as they have failed to be part of world’s best 2,000 universities in the 2020/2021 ranking released by the Center for World University Ranking. Considering the fact that the Premier University, Ibadan was ranked 1,163 while University of Nigeria, Nsukka returned as 1,882 in the world, Chairman University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Ayo Akinwole, yesterday opined that “the ranking vindicates the struggle by ASUU to make government commit not less than 26% of her national budget to education.” While lamenting that the best the President Muhammadu Buhari government had done to education in the country was to reduce the budget yearly to about 6% at present, the ASUU revealed that unlike Nigerian universities, the first thirteen universities in South Africa made the best 2,000 universities while seven of them made the best one thousand varsities in the world.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police: Why we deployed operatives in APC secretariat

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has explained that the deployment of its operatives in the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abuja, was “to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC national secretariat.” Police personnel were reported to have sealed-off the national secretariat of APC, yesterday, following the leadership crisis that has continued […]
News

Insecurity: Traders dare governor, lock up markets, shops in protest

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar.

  M arket men and women in all major markets and lock-up shops in Calabar, Cross River State capital, yesterday shunned the threat by the state government by locking up their shops and market stalls to protest what they described as the spate of incessant kidnappings in the state.     The traders had last […]
News Top Stories

W’Bank approves $750m loan for Nigeria’s power sector

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Onyekachi Eze

The World Bank has approved a $750 million loan for Nigeria’s power sector, the first release of funds after years of stalled talks over long-term reforms. The World Bank said the aim of the loan was to help Nigeria move away “from highly regressive tariff shortfall financing.” The loan will cut tariff shortfalls, protect the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: