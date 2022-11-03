ASUU blames Minister of Labour for selective treatment of members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto UDUS) branch has noted an attempt to further polarise and sectionalise the union through selective bias payment of salary to selected professional medical members of ASUU UDUS by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige. The Chairperson of the union, Muhammad N. Al-Mustapha stated this during a press conference yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Sokoto. Al-Mustapha said on Monday, October 31, ASUU UDUS branch received information that a segment of the staff in the College of Health Sciences (CHS) have been paid seven months of their withheld salary from March to September. He said their preliminary investigation as to why only a section of the academic staff in the university was paid revealed that the payment was made due to a letter written to the Minister of Finance instructing the exemption of some listed staff on the application of “No work, No pay” rule.
