ASUU: Buhari’ll intervene on half salary, says Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to remain calm in view of their latest outcry over the reported half payment of their salaries by the Federal Government.

 

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja yesterday, the Speaker noted that efforts to find lasting solutions to the concerns frequently raised by ASUU were on, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated interest to wade into the latest concerns raised by the union.

“When the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off their industrial action three weeks ago, it meant that academic activities could resume in our nation’s public universities, and students could return to their academic pursuits after the prolonged interruption.

This decision was rightly heralded nationwide as the correct decision. “Since then, the executive and the House of Representatives have worked to address the issues that led to the strike.

We are currently working on the 2023 appropriations bill, which includes  N170 billion to provide a level of increment in the welfare package of university lecturers.

“The bill also includes additional N300 billion revitalisation funds to improve the infrastructure and operations of federal universities.

 

“Furthermore, the House of Representatives has convened the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other stakeholders to facilitate the adoption of elements of theUniversityTransparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

This effort is being supervised by the chairman of the House Committee on Tertiary  Education, Rep. Aminu Suleiman.”

He said the position taken by the executive that it was not obligated to pay salaries to lecturers for the time spent on strike is premised on the law and the government’s legitimate interest in preventing moral hazard and discouraging disruptive industrial actions.

The Speaker said: “Nonetheless, interventions have been made to explore the possibility of partial payments to the lecturers. We look forward to a favourable consideration by President Muhammadu Buhari, who has manifested his desire for what is prudent and necessary to resolve all outstanding issues.

“Implementing meaningful change takes time, especially when appropriations and modifications to systems such as IPPIS are required.

Therefore, I urge all parties to be patient and grant each other the presumption of goodwill to the extent necessary to achieve our shared objectives.

This is not a time for political brinkmanship. “There is no more pressing objective than to preclude the possibility of further disruptions to the academic calendar of the universities. We must prevent this possibility by all means, as these disruptions risk the promise and potential of our youths.”

Gbajabiamila also restated the House’s commitment to providing sustainable reforms in the tertiary education system.

 

