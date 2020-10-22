ASUU condemns protesters’ killings in Lagos

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday condemned murder of harmless and largely peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos and other parts of the country, describing it as crime against humanity.

The Union stated that killings in the ongoing protest was a crime against humanity and called on the United Nations to show serious interest in the descent to totalitarianism by the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Chairman, University of Ibadan, ASUU Chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a statement made available to New Telegraph stated that the federal government’s repressive attacks on the advocacy and demands for responsible and responsive governance by Nigerian youth shows that Nigeria was tending towards repressive military governance.

According to him, killing of youths who were demanding justice against brutality and in the process being murdered in cold blood had revealed that the security brutality of Nigerians was an agenda of the federal government.

Akinwole, who stated that it was a taboo for parents to bury their children in Yorubaland and in most cultures, adding that the President had committed a taboo noted that peaceful protest and demonstration were form of political participation to bring about positive changes, regretting that the Buhari administration represses every voice of reason by behaving like a military President.

While calling for justice for all victims of Lekki genocide and others killed in other locations in the country, Akinwole said that those who trained their children abroad or rushed their children abroad for falling while riding multimillion naira motorbikes must be wicked to see children of hapless Nigerians murdered in cold blood.

He said: “The Federal government should immediately stop the shooting, maiming, and brutalization of our students and youth. We affirm their inalienable right to live, be alive, and express their aspirations peacefully as guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution

