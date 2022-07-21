ASUU Crisis: No Presidential ultimatum for Education minister-Presidency

The Presidency has debunked the reports that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other unions in the ivory towers within two weeks. There were viral reports in national dailies yesterday quoting impeccable Presidential sources that Buhari at a meeting with ministers and other relevant agencies in the crisis gave Adamu two weeks ultimatum to settle the lingering crisis with the university workers.

Responding to the reports yesterday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement said: “The outcome of the meeting held by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to end the agitations by university unions ought to be beyond spin-doctoring and conjectures.

“It is a pity that almost all media houses allowed themselves to be deceived by interested sources that are not the authorised spokesmen of government. Neither during nor after the meeting was any ultimatum given to the Minister of Education. During the meeting, the Minister of Education requested that the Minister of Labour hands off the negotiation to allow him lead and conclude what he had earlier on started with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). And he promised that he could get an agreement within the shortest possible time, possibly two to three weeks.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...