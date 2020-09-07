ASUU decries schools reopening without safety COVID-19 protocols

…says hike in fuel price, electricity tariff callous

Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, yesterday faulted moves by government to reopen schools without taking responsibility for schools to meet COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

Akinwole stated this in Ibadan, Oyo state capital while speaking with journalists, noting that those leading agitation for re-opening of schools were private schools due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on them. He, however, warned that no pecuniary gain was more than the lives of lecturers and their students.

Akinwole said: “Our Union notes that there have been agitations from some quarters on the government to re-open schools. Leading this campaign are the proprietors of private Universities. ASUU is not in any way opposed to this call.

However, Nigerians should honestly interrogate this position. “Has the Nigerian government met the NCDC criteria on COVID 19 protocols in our institutions? Must we endanger the lives of our children for pecuniary gains? Are these agitations not borne out of protecting their business interests? “COVID-19 is still very much with us.

It is in recognition of this fact that the government itself has rolled out certain conditions to be met before schools are reopened. How many of our public institutions can confidently vouch for the safety of our children, giving the available facilities such as: provision of running water for hand washing; social distancing among students; the use of recommended face masks and shieldswhich are key components of NCDC protocols? A situation where a room meant for four now houses twenty students cannot be said to be social-distancing compliant.

“What we are simply saying is that the Federal Government should adhere to its own set guidelines.

Our position, as a responsible Union on all these is that: throwing schools open in the midst of all these, is an open invitation to tragic explosion of the COVID-19 scourge on a scale never witnessed anywhere since its outbreak!

When this happens, Nigerians will not say that they were never warned.” Also, Akure Zone ASUU berated the Federal Government over hike in pump price of petrol and electricity tariff increase.

The Union during its zonal meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) over the weekend also took a Govswipe at the Federal Government over plans to reopen schools, particularly tertiary institutions across the country amidst the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The Zonal Coordinator of Akure zone, Prof. Olu Olufayo while speaking with newsmen during a press briefing after the meeting of the Union stated that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) which is the parent body of all unions in the country ought to have reacted immediately to the pump price increase and electricity tariff which he said were anti-masses policies.

