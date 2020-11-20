News

ASUU denies ‘purported letter’ suspending strike

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, yesterday described a letter announcing purported suspension of the eightmonth indefinite nationwide strike by the union as fake, describing it as existing in the imagination of its originators. Ogunyemi, while reacting to the purported letter in an interview with New Telegraph, expressed dismay how some people would write such a letter and forged his signature to confuse Nigerians.

He said: “ASUU and the Federal Government are still talking. If the union is to call off or suspend its action or strike, the leadership will take the appropriate channel to do that. That is not the procedure of ASUU to suspend its action. “The originators of the letter not only forged my signature, but also used our letterhead.

This is utter impersonation. “The letter should not only be discarded, but also discountenanced and treated on its face value, as imagination of the originator.” The purported letter, signed by Ogunyemi, entitled “Notice of Suspension of ASUU Indefinite Strike Action of All Members Universities Across Nigeria,” reads “the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, following a meeting held with the Federal Government on Monday 16th, November 2020 sequel to the Memorandum of Action signed between ASUU and the Federal Government, has on Wednesday, 18th November 2020, suspended the over seven months-old (sic) strike it embarked upon since Sunday, 4th April 2020.

