News

ASUU denies victimization of Ebonyi varsity lecturers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comments Off on ASUU denies victimization of Ebonyi varsity lecturers

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday denied alleged victimisation of some lecturers of the university by her management. In a statement by the Chairman, ASUU-EBSU Caretaker Committee, Dr Godfrey Nwambeke and the Secretary, Dr Douglas Nnachi, the union said ASUUNEC goofed by including Ebonyi State University as an institution where academic staff were victimised without recourse to ASUUEBSU congress. “It remains a surprise that in this present peaceful situation subsisting; that ASUU-NEC could include Ebonyi State University as an institution where academic staff is victimized without recourse to ASUU-EBSU congress. This is really absurd.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minister accuses S’East govs of converting FG’s intervention to parties’ achievements

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, has alleged that some opposition governors in the South-East had appropriated federal government’s interventions and passed same as their parties’ achievements. The Minister raised this allegation yesterday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meating chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at […]
News

Buhari advocates bottom-up strategy to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…decries undermining of govt policies by ‘unscrupulous’ persons President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated the adoption of a bottom-up strategy in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country. The President, while responding to the observation that insecurity has begun to have negative repercussions on the economy made by the Professor Doyin Salami-led Presidential Economic Advisory […]
News

Afghanistan: ‘The sooner we finish, the better,’ says Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden says the US is “on pace” to meet a August 31 deadline for evacuations, despite previous calls from allies for an extension. “The sooner we finish the better,” he said. Some American troops have already been withdrawn, US media report – although evacuations are not affected. At least 70,700 people […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica