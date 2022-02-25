ASUU denies victimization of Ebonyi varsity lecturers

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday denied alleged victimisation of some lecturers of the university by her management. In a statement by the Chairman, ASUU-EBSU Caretaker Committee, Dr Godfrey Nwambeke and the Secretary, Dr Douglas Nnachi, the union said ASUUNEC goofed by including Ebonyi State University as an institution where academic staff were victimised without recourse to ASUUEBSU congress. “It remains a surprise that in this present peaceful situation subsisting; that ASUU-NEC could include Ebonyi State University as an institution where academic staff is victimized without recourse to ASUU-EBSU congress. This is really absurd.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...