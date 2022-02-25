ASUU denies victimization of Ebonyi varsity lecturers

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday denied alleged victimisation of some lecturers of the university by her management. In a statement by the Chairman, ASUU-EBSU Caretaker Committee, Dr Godfrey Nwambeke and the Secretary, Dr Douglas Nnachi, the union said ASUUNEC goofed by including Ebonyi State University as an institution where academic staff were victimised without recourse to ASUUEBSU congress. “It remains a surprise that in this present peaceful situation subsisting; that ASUU-NEC could include Ebonyi State University as an institution where academic staff is victimized without recourse to ASUU-EBSU congress. This is really absurd.
Related Articles
Minister accuses S’East govs of converting FG’s intervention to parties’ achievements
Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, has alleged that some opposition governors in the South-East had appropriated federal government’s interventions and passed same as their parties’ achievements. The Minister raised this allegation yesterday while briefing newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meating chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari advocates bottom-up strategy to tackle insecurity
…decries undermining of govt policies by ‘unscrupulous’ persons President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated the adoption of a bottom-up strategy in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country. The President, while responding to the observation that insecurity has begun to have negative repercussions on the economy made by the Professor Doyin Salami-led Presidential Economic Advisory […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Afghanistan: ‘The sooner we finish, the better,’ says Biden
US President Joe Biden says the US is “on pace” to meet a August 31 deadline for evacuations, despite previous calls from allies for an extension. “The sooner we finish the better,” he said. Some American troops have already been withdrawn, US media report – although evacuations are not affected. At least 70,700 people […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)