ASUU directs members to boycott UI convocation

Following ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) nationwide, the University of Ibadan chapter of the union, yesterday asked its members to boycott the 2020 Convocation and the Foundation- laying ceremonies of the Premier University.

The Union in a statement signed by its Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole, stated that the position of the Union was premised on principle that holding convocation ceremonies was a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike.

Akinwole maintained that the Union was constrained to “advise members not to be in attendance or participate in the preparation for and the actualization of the said convocation and the 72nd Foundation Day Ceremonies.”

It was gathered that the Union had also communicated its position in a letter written to the outgoing Vice- Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka as the Chairman added that “the notice for the University of Ibadan 2020 Graduation and 72 Foundation Day ceremonies come to our attention on Saturday, 7th November, 2020.

