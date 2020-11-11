News

ASUU directs members to boycott UI convocation

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Following ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) nationwide, the University of Ibadan chapter of the union, yesterday asked its members to boycott the 2020 Convocation and the Foundation- laying ceremonies of the Premier University.

The Union in a statement signed by its Chairman, Professor Ayo Akinwole, stated that the position of the Union was premised on principle that holding convocation ceremonies was a violation of the principle of the ongoing strike.

Akinwole maintained that the Union was constrained to “advise members not to be in attendance or participate in the preparation for and the actualization of the said convocation and the 72nd Foundation Day Ceremonies.”

It was gathered that the Union had also communicated its position in a letter written to the outgoing Vice- Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka as the Chairman added that “the notice for the University of Ibadan 2020 Graduation and 72 Foundation Day ceremonies come to our attention on Saturday, 7th November, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JAMB: No uniform UTME cutoff point for admission

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

T he Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said there was no such thing as a uniform Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) cut off point for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.     Also, each course of programme has a different minimum score which was usually very high for competitive programmes in […]
News

PDP lacks tact, strategy, resorts to excuses, mudslinging –Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday described as shameful and lack of tact, the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever as governor of the state for the election. Ize-Iyamu had […]
News

WHO: Over 10,000 African health workers infected with COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of the threat posed by COVID-19 to health workers across Africa, saying more than 10,000 health workers in 40 countries have been infected with COVID-19. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed this yesterday during a virtual press conference on COVID-19. There are now more than […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: