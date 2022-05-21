News

ASUU dissociates itself from rejection of FUTA’s new VC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

There appears to be disagreement among members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) over the selection of Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, as the institution’s eighth substantive Vice Chancellor.

While some members recently protested Oladiji’s appointment, the school’s ASUU leadership, however, dissociated the union from the position of some concerned members of Senate over the VC’s nomination on Friday. According to a statement signed by ASUU-FUTA Chairman Prof. Oluyinka Awopetu, those behind the publications are not members of the ASUU-FUTA branch Executive and cannot speak for the union.

According to him, only the branch chairperson and secretary are duly authorised to speak on such issues, and said the reports by the two Professors, who are not members of the Executive of ASUU-FUTA branch and cannot speak for the union. Awopetu said in the statement that: The attention of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Federal University of Technology, Akure, ASUU-FUTA, has been drawn to publications in online news media platforms, circulating since Thursday May 19, on the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor for the University. “The said publication was signed, according to the reports, by two Professors who are not members of the Executive of ASUU-FUTA branch.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jon Torres Is on a Mission to Share His Knowledge and Empower Others to Financial Liberty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Jon Torres is no stranger to hard work and perseverance. After immigrating to the United States when he was 10, Torres grew up in Sonoma County. He eventually earned a degree in business management with a specialization in Web-based entrepreneurship from CSU, Chico. This unique curriculum proved to be ideal for the fledgling entrepreneur […]
News Top Stories

Party primaries: We’re monitoring, profiling activities of political actors –NSA

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has expressed concern at what he described as “the growing uncertainty” trailing the conduct of party primaries for 2023 general elections. Monguno who spoke at a quarterly meeting of Inter-agency Consultative Committee On Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja on Friday, also noted the spate of violence […]
News

Unpaid salaries: Teachers, workers block Imo Government House, say gov lied

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

For the second day running, another round of protest yesterday rocked the Imo State capital, Owerri, putting a dent on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s one-year anniversary celebration as civil servants, most of who had not been paid their salaries since March 2020, joined teachers in protest to press home their grievances against backlogs of unpaid salaries. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica