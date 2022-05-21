ASUU dissociates itself from rejection of FUTA’s new VC

There appears to be disagreement among members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) over the selection of Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, as the institution’s eighth substantive Vice Chancellor.

While some members recently protested Oladiji’s appointment, the school’s ASUU leadership, however, dissociated the union from the position of some concerned members of Senate over the VC’s nomination on Friday. According to a statement signed by ASUU-FUTA Chairman Prof. Oluyinka Awopetu, those behind the publications are not members of the ASUU-FUTA branch Executive and cannot speak for the union.

According to him, only the branch chairperson and secretary are duly authorised to speak on such issues, and said the reports by the two Professors, who are not members of the Executive of ASUU-FUTA branch and cannot speak for the union. Awopetu said in the statement that: The attention of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Federal University of Technology, Akure, ASUU-FUTA, has been drawn to publications in online news media platforms, circulating since Thursday May 19, on the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor for the University. “The said publication was signed, according to the reports, by two Professors who are not members of the Executive of ASUU-FUTA branch.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...