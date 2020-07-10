ASUU donates 1000-seater lecture theatre to Unijos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Jos Chapter has on Friday commissioned and donated a 1000-capacity twin lecture theatre to the University of Jos (Unijos) to help reduce the gross infrastructural deficit in the institution.

National President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi while commissioning the lecture theatre at the university said the project has practically demonstrated to all “doubting thomases” that ASUU does not revel in a wishful thinking.

“This is the first time in the history of university education since 1948 that a campus-based union would conceive, implement and deliver a project of this magnitude for the use of staff and students of a university in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended ASUU Unijos Branch for adding a fresh perspective to addressing the infrastructural deficit on campuses that would go down in history as unequalled.

Ogunyemi added that the significance of the event is its potential for absolving ASUU of the unfounded accusation of making selfish demands from governments.

“Our Union’s collective bargaining agreements and sundry memoranda over funding, conditions of service, academic freedom and university autonomy, and other matters bordering effective performance of the Nigerian university system have given Nigerian public universities the marginal existence and the promise of a lifeline,” he said.

Chairman of ASUU, University of Jos Professor Dr. Lazarus Magoro said the construction of the theatre, which cost N63 million, was due to the gross infrastructural deficit which government seems to show very little concern.

He said the cost of the project came from the deductions from the lecturers’ monthly salaries for 22 months.

According to him the lecturers decided to embark on the project because government had not lived up to its responsibility of funding education.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Seddi Maimako represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Professor Tanko Ishaya commended ASUU Unijos Branch for the lecture theatre they built for the institution.

