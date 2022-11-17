News Top Stories

ASUU: Face-off lingers as FG insists on no-work, no-pay

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on ASUU: Face-off lingers as FG insists on no-work, no-pay

The Federal Government has insisted on the implementation of its nowork- no-pay policy in dealing with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The decision followed public university lecturers’ protests against prorata October salary payment. But the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, who briefed reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, insisted that the government would not pay for work not done. According to him, the government has no plans to turn the lecturers into ‘casual workers’ as alleged by ASUU.

He said: “The strike has been called off and the government has paid them what is due to them. I think that’s the position of the government; that it is not going to pay anyone for work not done and they only did, I think, the number of days that they were paid. “How can anybody make a university lecturer a casual (worker)? Do you know the meaning of casual worker? If you know the meaning of the casual worker, it is impossible to make a university lecturer a casual worker.” Asked if the Federal Government is taking steps to prevent another face-off with ASUU, the minister said: “I don’t understand, is there any problem now?” Reminded that the union was planning for a work-free day in protest, he said: “Oh? Okay, I’m not aware. I’m not aware. That they are going on strike? No, nobody has told me.

“So let’s wait till the work-free day comes, then I’ll find out the details and we’ll discuss, you can ask me then, but at the moment, I’m telling you honestly, I do not know that there is a problem.” Asked to shed some light on the claim by ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke that they only had an agreement with the Minister of Education and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, not with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Adamu said: “I cannot add any light on something that I did not know. “And since they said they have no business with the Minister of … Did they show you the agreement? Well, I’m not aware that there’s any agreement between us.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti: PDP holds guber primary Jan 26

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjusted its governorship primary for Ekiti State election to January 16. The party had earlier fixed its primary for January 28. But a statement by National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, said the timetable has been adjusted. It added that the ward congress to elect three-man ad hoc ward delegates […]
News

Insecurity: DSS summons Sheikh Gumi after alleging military-bandits’ collusion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic preacher, has been summoned for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS). The DSS invitation was published by VOA Hausa just days after a dispute between Gumi and the Nigerian Army. Gumi claimed that security agents contributed to Nigeria’s insecurity by partnering with criminals who engage in […]
News

APC youths insist on younger governor in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James

Youths, under the aegis of Cross River All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths have demanded for a younger person to govern the state in 2023. Briefing journalists yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, the Chairman of APC youth wing in the state, Oden Ewa said it was time the youths take over the reign of power […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica