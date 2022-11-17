ASUU: Face-off lingers as FG insists on no-work, no-pay

The Federal Government has insisted on the implementation of its nowork- no-pay policy in dealing with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The decision followed public university lecturers’ protests against prorata October salary payment. But the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, who briefed reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, insisted that the government would not pay for work not done. According to him, the government has no plans to turn the lecturers into ‘casual workers’ as alleged by ASUU.

He said: “The strike has been called off and the government has paid them what is due to them. I think that’s the position of the government; that it is not going to pay anyone for work not done and they only did, I think, the number of days that they were paid. “How can anybody make a university lecturer a casual (worker)? Do you know the meaning of casual worker? If you know the meaning of the casual worker, it is impossible to make a university lecturer a casual worker.” Asked if the Federal Government is taking steps to prevent another face-off with ASUU, the minister said: “I don’t understand, is there any problem now?” Reminded that the union was planning for a work-free day in protest, he said: “Oh? Okay, I’m not aware. I’m not aware. That they are going on strike? No, nobody has told me.

“So let’s wait till the work-free day comes, then I’ll find out the details and we’ll discuss, you can ask me then, but at the moment, I’m telling you honestly, I do not know that there is a problem.” Asked to shed some light on the claim by ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke that they only had an agreement with the Minister of Education and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, not with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Adamu said: “I cannot add any light on something that I did not know. “And since they said they have no business with the Minister of … Did they show you the agreement? Well, I’m not aware that there’s any agreement between us.”

