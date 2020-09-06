ASUU faults schools re-opening without adherence to safety protocols

The Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, Sunday faulted moves by government to re-open all schools without taking responsibility for schools to meet COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

Akinwole stated this in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while speaking with journalists, noting that those leading the agitation for re-opening of schools were private schools due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on them. He, however, warned that no pecuniary gains was more than the lives of lecturers and their students.

Akinwole, who noted that before COVID-19, public varsities were overcrowded with students while hostel facilities take more than its capacity, warned parents not to jubilate at the news of possible re-opening but they should rather ask government to take responsibility for whatever surge in COVID-19 that may happen as a result of the ill-thought- out re-opening.

The ASUU boss said that while the National Assembly members can afford to observe social distancing in the National Assembly complex, “the same is not possible with overcrowded classrooms due to the wickedness of the ruling class not to properly fund public education”.

Akinwole stated that ASUU as a responsible Union owes Nigerians the duty to warn against the danger of not meeting NCDC guidelines and throwing the lives of the children of the masses to the possibility of COVID-19 infection.

