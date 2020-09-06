Education

ASUU faults schools re-opening without adherence to safety protocols

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, Sunday faulted moves by government to re-open all schools without taking responsibility for schools to meet COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

Akinwole stated this in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while speaking with journalists, noting that those leading the agitation for re-opening of schools were private schools due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on them. He, however, warned that no pecuniary gains was more than the lives of lecturers and their students.

 

Akinwole, who noted that before COVID-19, public varsities were overcrowded with students while hostel facilities take more than its capacity, warned parents not to jubilate at the news of possible re-opening but they should rather ask government to take responsibility for whatever surge in COVID-19 that may happen as a result of the ill-thought- out re-opening.

 

The ASUU boss said that while the National Assembly members can afford to observe social distancing in the National Assembly complex, “the same is not possible with overcrowded classrooms due to the wickedness of the ruling class not to properly fund public education”.

 

Akinwole stated that ASUU as a responsible Union owes Nigerians the duty to warn against the danger of not meeting NCDC guidelines and throwing the lives of the children of the masses to the possibility of COVID-19 infection.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

How FG rescued UNILAG from drift

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Visitation panel to recommend sanctions –Ministry ASUU: Right signal to other governing councils Soyombo: I wanted to restore peace, stability Stakeholder: FG’s action, right step in right direction       INTERVENTION   The Federal Government finally intervened in the crisis rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG) by constituting a seven-member special visitation panel to […]
Education

Next Rector’ll take over from where we stopped – ex-LASPOTECH Rector

Posted on Author with KAYODE OLANREWAJU

The immediate past Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos, Mr. Oluyinka Sogunro spoke with KAYODE OLANREWAJU shortly before the expiration of his tenure, about his administration’s challenges, achievements, innovations by the institution and his expectations from the next Rector, among others     As the Rector of the polytechnic for five years, […]
Education

Stakeholders kick over reopening of schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

MIXED-FEELINGS   For the umpteenth time, there is palpable anxiety among stakeholders over directive by the Federal Government for reopening of schools. Though, many stakeholders have kicked against the move, some described it as a welcome development   Proposal to reopen schools from the pit of hell –Parents   ASUU, NLC caution govt on schools’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: