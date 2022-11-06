News

ASUU: FG debunks selective, half salary payment

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

The Federal Government has dismissed the alleged bias in the payment of salaries as well as payment of half salaries for the month of October to members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities (ASUU) as reported by the media.

A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, yesterday in Abuja, described both reports as grossly inaccurate, misleading and barefaced distortion of facts.

According to him, members of ASUU were paid their October salary prorata, and not half salary as widely reported in the media because they cannot be paid for work not done. He further clarified that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, never directed the Accountant General of the Federation to pay the university lecturers half salary.

The statement reads in part: “Following the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the order of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), asking ASUU to go back to work, the leadership of the union wrote to the Minister, informing him that they have suspended the strike.

The Federal Ministry of Education wrote to him in  a similar vein and our labour inspectors in various states also confirmed that they have resumed work.

“So, the Minister wrote to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning, directing that their salaries should be restored. They were paid in pro-rata to the number of days that they worked in October, counting from the day that they suspended their industrial action. Pro-rata was done because you cannot pay them for work not done. Everybody’s hands are tied.”

The ministry equally faulted a statement by the Chairperson of ASUU, Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS) branch, Muhammad N. Al-Mustapha, accusing Ngige of biased payment of salaries to selected professional members of the union.

 

“Those obviously being referred to by the UDUS ASUU chairperson were members of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association (MDCAN) who abstained from the eightmonth strike of ASUU because they abhorred the incessant strikes by the union and its grave effects on medical education in Nigeria and production of more medical doctors.

 

“Accusing the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, of biased payment of salaries to selected professional members of ASUU is a barefaced distortion of facts.

Mustapha said he received information that a segment of the staff in the College of Health Sciences (CHS) has been paid seven months of their withheld salaries from March to September, due to a letter written to the Minister of Finance, instructing the exemption of the underlisted staff on the application of ‘No Work, No Pay’ rule “To set the records straight, the medical lecturers, who are being referred to by the Chairperson of ASUU UDUS branch, abstained from the eightmonth strike of ASUU.

This has been corroborated in a press statement by the Chairman, MDCAN UdUS, Dr B. Jubrin and Secretary, Dr I. G Ango, on Friday, November 4, 2022.”

 

Consequently, the ministry dismissed the accusation of selective treatment in payment of salaries to ASUU members, urging the media to cross check their facts to avoid feeding the public with the wrong information.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N’Zealand, Taiwan top COVID performance ranking, US, UK languish

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan rank the top three in a COVID Performance Index of almost 100 countries for their successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Britain and America near the bottom of the pile. The Lowy Institute said its index published on Thursday excludes China, where the first cases were identified in […]
News

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Fayemi, governor-elect

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his resounding victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.   Governor Sanwo-Olu described Oyebanji’s landslide victory as a testament to the good work the All Progressives Congressled government has done in Ekiti […]
News

C’River: PDP Loses Big As Three Strategic Former Chairmen Now In APC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The defection of Cross River State Governor, Senator (Prof.) Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress (APC) some months ago has taken a huge toll on his former party, the People’s Democratic Party, which now plays the opposition in the state, having been on the saddle for almost two decades. This is as three former […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica