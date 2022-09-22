News Top Stories

ASUU: FG declares no victor, no vanquished

Despite the ruling by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), which ordered members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to work, the Federal Government has declared that nobody won or lost in the ruling. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who spoke during while receiving members of the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) on Wednesday in Abuja, gave assurances that the court ruling does not preclude further negotiation between the Federal Government and ASUU. Ngige said the government would order the vice chancellors to reopen the universities in compliance with the order of the industrial court. He said: “The ruling is in the best interest of the nation. It is a win-win situation for all of us-government, students, lecturers- all Nigerians indeed.”

“I have just gotten the order of court asking ASUU to go back to work. “It is a sound judgment. It is no victor, no vanquished. You doctors in academics are for now members of ASUU, but, you are here, even though you have dissociated yourself and you are working. We want to thank you for working and teaching your students.

 

