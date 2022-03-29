ASUU/FG Impasse: Why religious leaders stepped aside, by CAN

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, has tackled the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for “disrespecting” religious leaders by embarking on strike while they were frantically finding lasting solutions to the impasse between the union and the Federal Government. Ayokunle spoke in his capacity as Co-chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), during the first quarter 2022 meeting of the Council yesterday in Abuja, with the theme “Education for Peace and Nation Building.” At the meeting which had the co-chairman, the Sultan of Sokoto and President, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and others in attendance, Ayokunle noted the disrespect was reason why religious leaders stepped aside to allow the strikinglecturershandletheir problems themselves. He said: “I am not pleased enough with ASUU because they are impatient. I, cochairman, and others went to plead with them. Instead of them to be patient with us to know how far we had gone in our efforts, they went ahead on strike while our intervention was going on. To me, that was not respectful enough and that was the reason we left them.” The cleric who raised concerns over the Federal Government’s poor attitude to critical national issues and the mistrust they generate as a result of their actions, however, stressed the need to find a solution to the ongoing strike, so students of public universities can return to school. “For how long can we continue to allow the impasse between ASUU and the government to continue? Our children are the ones suffering for it and our future, because our futures are the children. How can they be playing with the future of these children like this? “At times, the government also does not allow us to believe that they don’t have the money. It was at that time they were saying there was no money to answer ASUU that the government went and donated $1millon to Afghanistan. When you have your own Afghanistan here at home you have not taken care of and you are donating to another one: who will believe you that you don’t have money? “We need to take a drastic decision about this impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government which is running in months now without any solution at sight.” The CAN president, who warned youths not to allow politicians recruit them as thugs, further urged religious leaders to continuously advise their members to vote integrity and character at the 2023 general elections, rather than names and political parties if the country must move forward. “I want to plead with us to appeal to our wards not to allow politicians use them as thugs. The season of recruiting our people from the churches and mosques as thugs has come again. We need to please advise them not to avail themselves to be used for such dirty assignments. “We should intensify prayers both in the mosque and churches for a better leadership in 2023. As religious leaders, we should advise our members not to vote names, political parties, but vote integrity and character. This is what will give us a taskoriented leadership that will move our nation forward.” On the alleged effects of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia on Nigeria’s un-abating inflation and scarcity of petrol, the cleric, who maintained that the issues have always been a struggle in the country long before the Ukranie/ Russian crisis began, insisted that a people-oriented government would stop at nothing to put functional local refineries in place. Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who appealed to NIREC not to deter from its desire tosee the ongoing strike called off onceand for all, commended them for engaging withPresidentMuhammadu Buhari and ASUU twice, in order to resolve the impasse so normalcy could return to the nation’s public university system. RepresentedbythePermanent Secretary, OSGF, Maurice Mbaeri, the SGF maintained that with the various situations that keep arising in the country, there was need to deepen political and religious collaborationstobuildacountryfreefromprejudice, intolerance, violenceandothervices. “I want to charge the leadership of NIREC to continue in this path to appeal to ASUU to call off the strike in the interestof asafeandprosperous nation. “The education of our children is very vital and the needto continuallykeepthem in school is key to moulding them into great leaders of tomorrow. We need to continue to teach them to have a sound and healthy mind so they can stay away from heinous crimes and violence, which we are experiencing today in this country.” The Sultan of Sokoto and President, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, who raised concerns over the blood-letting in the country and other parts of the world, said religious leaders have a role in ensuring peace and stability. “We have so many problems in Nigeria and the rest of the world. We are all concerned as religious leaders because innocent lives are being lost by the activities of bandits and terrorists in Nigeria. We have to always speak against violence.” Earlier, Executive Secretary of NIREC, Fr (Prof) Cornelius Omonokhua, noted that a functional educational system was imperative to building a healthy society free of the various forms of conflicts. He added that no religion forbids education in arts, science or technology He averred: “If the youths are well-trained and formed, they will be conscious of human rights. They will resist those who employ them to fight unjustly for the selfish benefits of those who finance and promote violence. They will know that peace is a virtue that is deeply entrenched in Christianity and Islam.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...