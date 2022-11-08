News Top Stories

ASUU: FG sets up c’ttee to address IPPIS’s peculiarity

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has moved to resolve the challenges stalling the efficient implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information Systems (IPPIS) at federal universities.

A joint committee with a mandate to resolve the contentious IPPIS as it affects the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was set up on Monday by the acting  Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Sylva Okolieaboh. The committee is the outcome of the intervention of the House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

A statement by the Director (Press & Information), Office of the Accounts General of the Federation (OAGF) Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, said the joint committee comprises representatives of the OAGF and ASUU, adding that the panel has three months to complete its assignment.

At the inauguration, Okolieaboh stressed the need for a compromise between both parties, promising that his office would accommodate all the legitimate peculiarities of the university community in the IPPIS.

He said it had become imperative to resolve all contentious issues between the Federal Government and ASUU, noting that as long as the dispute continues, the ultimate losers were the Nigerian students and by extension, the nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Research institutions induct Onu most Labour-friendly Minister

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), yesterday in Abuja, honoured the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, by inducting him into the ASURI Hall of Fame. ASURI inducted Onu at the venue of a one-day sensitisation of staff of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation on the full […]
News

Emirates Airline Foundation to improve youth literacy

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

As the world celebrates this year’s International Literacy Day, Emirates Airline Foundation has joined the rest of the world in celebrating the day. This was as the airline, through its NGO partners, was striving to improve youth literacy and provide access to education for underprivileged children worldwide. Emirates Airline Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation, which […]
News

Tinubu’s emergence shows his commitment to APC, Nigeria, says ex-Edo Speaker

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Former Speaker of Edo State legislative chamber, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, has described the election of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer as the most peaceful election in the history of party primaries in Nigeria. He said that Tinubu’s emergence as APC candidate shows his commitment to the party and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica