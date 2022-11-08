ASUU: FG sets up c’ttee to address IPPIS’s peculiarity

The Federal Government has moved to resolve the challenges stalling the efficient implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information Systems (IPPIS) at federal universities.

A joint committee with a mandate to resolve the contentious IPPIS as it affects the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was set up on Monday by the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Sylva Okolieaboh. The committee is the outcome of the intervention of the House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

A statement by the Director (Press & Information), Office of the Accounts General of the Federation (OAGF) Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, said the joint committee comprises representatives of the OAGF and ASUU, adding that the panel has three months to complete its assignment.

At the inauguration, Okolieaboh stressed the need for a compromise between both parties, promising that his office would accommodate all the legitimate peculiarities of the university community in the IPPIS.

He said it had become imperative to resolve all contentious issues between the Federal Government and ASUU, noting that as long as the dispute continues, the ultimate losers were the Nigerian students and by extension, the nation.

