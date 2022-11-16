News

ASUU: FUNAAB lecturers protest against casualisation, payment of half salary

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Lecturers of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), yesterday protested the casualisation of lecturers at Federal Government owned universities and the payment of half salary to university lecturers by the Federal Government. The lecturers, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), FUNAAB branch, held the protest after a Special Congress of the union.

The lecturers, who were cladded in their academic gowns, carried placards and marched round the campus singing anti-government songs. Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Teachers teach the nation, but Ngige cheats the teachers”, “ASUU to FG: Academia cannot be casualised, teaching is not a casual endeavour”, “Buhari stop Ngige from jeopardising the future of Nigerian students” and “Hold antipoor Buhari responsible for wasted eight months”.

 

Our Reporters

