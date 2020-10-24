ASUU: Future of Nigerian youths under threat

Disturbed over the killings of the #EndSARS protesters and the deplorable living conditions in the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has raised concerns that the future of Nigerian youths was under threat.

A statement signed by ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi and made available to journalists on yesterday in Abuja, condemned in strongest terms, the manner in which the government handled the Lekki incident which led to the loss of lives and injuries of various degrees.

While noting that the repression and killing of any citizen exercising the constitutionally guaranteed rights to protest was unjustifiable and criminal, the Union urged the Federal government to immediately, employ measures that would fish out the culprits and bring them to justice in order to calm frayed nerves.

He said: “Government after government has distributed the wealth created by workers to the rich and powerful (in all parties and all regimes).

