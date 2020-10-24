News

ASUU: Future of Nigerian youths under threat

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

Disturbed over the killings of the #EndSARS protesters and the deplorable living conditions in the country, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has raised concerns that the future of Nigerian youths was under threat.

 

A statement signed by ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi and made available to journalists on yesterday in Abuja, condemned in strongest terms, the manner in which the government handled the Lekki incident which led to  the loss of lives and injuries of various degrees.

 

While noting that the repression and killing of any citizen exercising the constitutionally guaranteed rights to protest was unjustifiable and criminal, the Union urged the Federal government to immediately, employ measures that would fish out the culprits and bring them to justice in order to calm frayed nerves.

 

 

He said: “Government after government has distributed the wealth created by workers to the rich and powerful (in all parties and all regimes).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

New political force emerges

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…vows to rescue Nigeria from lacklustre political elite Agbakoba, Na’Abba, Utomi, Ezekwesili, Falana, 34 others coalesce Some eminent Nigerians under the aegis of Pan Nigerian Consultative Political Front have formed an alliance to rescue the country from what they described as “exploitative grip of a lacklustre leadership.” They include former Speaker of the House of […]
News

Insurance: Elumelu, others apply for operational licence

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Despite uncertainty in the economy, the Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr Tony Elumelu, and four other investors have applied for an operational licence to float insurance firms. A statement released by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday confirmed the development. The commission listed the potential firms as Heir Insurance Limited (General); with Elumelu […]
News

Obasanjo canvasses increased budget allocation for NBTS

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday urged the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) in view of the vital role blood donation plays in the wellbeing of the citizens. Obasanjo, who made the call when officials of the NBTS paid him a visit at his residence in Abeokuta, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: