ASUU: Gbajabiamila apologises to Nigerians over Harvard University post

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has apologised over his Twitter post displaying a picture at the Harvard University in the United States of America, where he’s currently undergoing a leadership course while public universities in the country had been on strike for five months.

Writing on his official Twitter handle, Gbajabiamila said: “Yesterday I posted a picture of myself at the @Harvard @Kennedy School, undergoing a course. That post was not sensitive to the present feelings of fellow citizens, especially parents and students who are presently bearing the brunt of the ongoing closure of public universities owing to the unresolved issues between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government of Nigeria. “I apologise for the post at this time, and I hope you will understand that it was not my intention to cause disaffection. As Speaker of @HouseNGR, I have made multiple interventions within the powers of the legislature to avert the ongoing strike. “I had direct engagements with ASUU and relevant government agencies.

The House of Representatives is keenly involved in seeking solution to the issues”. While pleading for understanding, the speaker explained that it wasn’t his “intention to cause disaffection,” adding that he had made multiple interventions within the powers of the legislature to avert the ongoing strike. Recall that Gbajabiamila had on Tuesday, the day the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commenced protests across the nation in solidarity with the striking university workers, shared photos of himself in a classroom at Harvard University.

 

