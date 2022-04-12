News

ASUU gives conditions for calling off strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Abuja Comment(0)

Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) insists the ongoing strike by public university lecturers will not be called off until the renegotiated 2009 agreement is signed, implemented and the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) deployed.

 

The Coordinator, Dr Salawu Muhammed Lawal, made this known during a press conference on Monday at the University of Abuja.

 

According to him, they will return to the classroom as soon as the Federal Government meets their expectations. He said: “Recall that ASUU declared a four-week rolling strike at the University of Lagos National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on February 14.

 

“Owing to the failure of the Federal Government to act within that period, the national action was rolled  over for another eight weeks following the resolution taken at an emergency NEC meeting at the Festus Iyayi National Secretariat on March 14.

 

“The action as you are probably aware is to among other things, compel the Federal Government to sign and implement the draft renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement submitted to it by the Prof. Munzali Committee in May 2021. “Deploy for use in the Nigerian university system was the home-grown payment and personnel solution called UTAS developed by ASUU as a replacement for the failed IPPIS.

 

“As usual, the Federal Government has ignored ASUU’s call for full implementation of that famous agreement and other memoranda signed with the union. “No meeting has been held between the two parties since the commencement of the ongoing strike. The only exception is our union’s re-submission of UTAS for a retest

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

