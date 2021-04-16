ASUU holds session with candidates vying for UNIJOS VC position

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has organised an interactive session with candidates vying for the position of vice-chancellor of the university. The interactive session was organised in collaboration with the Advancement Office of the university yesterday in Jos. Chairman of ASUU, UNIJOS chapter, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, said the exercise was aimed at creating a platform for the candidates to present their blueprints before stakeholders. Maigoro said it was the third time the union was organising a similar forum in the history of the institution. The chairman urged the candidate that may emerge at the end of the selection process to be transparent in his dealings. “ASUU is pleased to have great intellectuals like you aspiring to become the vicechancellor of this institution. “In the next one week, one of you will emerge as the next vice-chancellor of this university. “I want to urge the next vice-chancellor to be truthful and transparent when he or she assumes office.

