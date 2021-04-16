ASUU holds session with candidates vying for UNIJOS VC position

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has organised an interactive session with candidates vying for the position of vice-chancellor of the university. The interactive session was organised in collaboration with the Advancement Office of the university yesterday in Jos. Chairman of ASUU, UNIJOS chapter, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, said the exercise was aimed at creating a platform for the candidates to present their blueprints before stakeholders. Maigoro said it was the third time the union was organising a similar forum in the history of the institution. The chairman urged the candidate that may emerge at the end of the selection process to be transparent in his dealings. “ASUU is pleased to have great intellectuals like you aspiring to become the vicechancellor of this institution. “In the next one week, one of you will emerge as the next vice-chancellor of this university. “I want to urge the next vice-chancellor to be truthful and transparent when he or she assumes office.
Related Articles
UN sends troops to guard DRC Nobel winner after death threats
The UN has redeployed soldiers to protect a Nobel-prize winning doctor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after being warned that he was at risk of assassination. The Guardian reported on Monday that Denis Mukwege, who shared a Nobel prize in 2018 for his work with victims of sexual violence, had been left without protection despite receiving […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
S’Court justices: Why S’East was excluded by Buhari –Bamidele
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that the recent nomination of eight jurists for appointment as Supreme Court justices by President Muhammadu Buhari, was in compliance with the provisions of the law. Bamidele, who made the clarification at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CLO to Buhari: Declare state of emergency on worsening security
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Lagos State Branch, rising from her emergency Branch General Meeting (BGM) over the weekend, has lent a voice to the call by the National Assembly, asking the President of Nigeria to declare a national emergency on Security. CLO, in a statement, said the call has become pertinent in view […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)