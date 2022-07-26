ASUU in Nasarawa varsity rejects gov’s call to withdraw from strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) yesterday rejected a call by the State Governor, Abdulallahi Sule, to pull out of the on-going national strike embarked upon by the union.

Chairman of ASUU of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr. Samuel Alu, disclosed this at a news conference held inside the university campus.

He explained that the governor appealed to the union to pull out of the on-going national strike of ASUU at a tripartite meeting with the university’s management.

Alu said: “Very recently, the visitor invited the union alongside the university management for a tripartite meeting where he (visitor) solicited for the branch’s understanding to pull out of the national strike in order to enjoy the full payment of our salaries”.

He however warned that the state government is precipitating another round of industrial crisis in the university by the non-release of EAA to the academic staff as it was the case with other sister unions on campus.

