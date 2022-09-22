ASUU kicks as court orders lecturers to end strike

…NANS reject court’s ruling …lecturers to appeal

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NIC) yesterday ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its strike, which began on February 14. But ASUU moved to appeal the judgment, urging members to “remain calm” even as the Federal Government insisted that nobody won or lost in the ruling. And the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) rejected the ruling, saying it would continue to mobilise its members nationwide to obstruct the free flow of traffic in major cities except the government honours its agreement with the striking lecturers.

Justice Polycarp Hamman asked the public university lecturers to return to work following an application by the Federal Government for an interlocutory order compelling ASUU to stop the strike. The Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige filed the suit on behalf of the Federal Government by way of referral to resolve the lingering strike following the government’s failure to honour its agreement with ASUU. Counsel for the government James Igwe had prayed the court to order the striking lecturers too, in the interim, return to work pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

He maintained that the matter was not only urgent but of great national interest as millions of students have been at home for over seven months. “Sections 47 of the Trade Dispute Act, TDA, gives your lordship the power to direct that no worker should continue to embark on strike pending when the applications are heard and determined,” Igwe said. According to him, since the dispute between FG and lectures is already before the court for adjudication, it would be proper and in the interest of justice for the strike to be suspended. Justice Hamman held that the application was meritorious and deserved to be granted by the court. Dismissing ASUU’s objections through its lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), the court held that the strike is detrimental to the students that cannot afford to attend private tertiary institutions. “The balance of convenience tilts in favour of the applicant.

“I hold that this application is meritorious and this application is granted,” Justice Hamman said. The court thereafter restrained ASUU, “whether by themselves, members, agents, privies or howsoever called, from taking further steps and doing any act in continuance of the strike action, pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed”.

It, however, declined to award costs against ASUU as FG had demanded. But a statement by the Chairman of ASUU-Lagos Zone, Dr. Adelaja Odukoya, titled: “NIC Back to Work Order on ASUU: Be Calm,” said: “Our Comrade President Comrade Emmanuel Osodeke has urged members of our Great Union to remain calm as there is no cause for alarm on the back to work order delivered earlier today.” He said they had already filed an appeal and the stay of execution of the judgment.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer (PRO) Giwa Yisa Temitope said in a statement that the only solution to end the strike was for the government to resolve its differences with ASUU. The statement said: “Ordinarily, the Federal Government is not meant to have dragged ASUU to court. But, the fact that they had to drag ASUU to court is a signal that this government cannot handle a crisis. And, we want to state categorically that the court cannot force members of ASUU back to lecture theatres.” However, reacting to the judgment, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige who spoke while receiving members of the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) yesterday in Abuja, gave assurances that the court ruling does not preclude further negotiation between the Federal Government and ASUU. Ngige noted that the government would order the vice chancellors to reopen the universities in compliance with the order of the industrial court.

He said: “The ruling is in the best interest of the nation. It is a win-win situation for all of us- government, students, and lecturers- all Nigerians indeed. I have just gotten the order asking ASUU to go back to work. It is a sound judgment. It is no victor, no vanquished. You doctors in academics are for now members of ASUU, but, you are here, even though you have dissociated yourself and you are working. We want to thank you for working and teaching your students.”

