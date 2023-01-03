News Top Stories

ASUU kicks as FG withholds Union’s Nov dues over audit report

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is not having the best of times, following the Federal Government’s failure to remit the check-off dues deducted from lecturers’ November 2022 salaries into the Union’s account. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, government had taken the decision following ASUU’s failure to submit an audited report of monies remitted to the union for four consecutive years despite several letters requesting the union to do so. He said: “Constitutionally, there is a provision of the Trade Union Act (Section 37, Subsection 1) that says every year ASUU must render an account of money remitted to the body. All ASUU members get a monthly deduction, which is usually given to ASUU every month to run their secretariat.

“They are also to submit an audited report of this money every year, but for four consecutive years, ASUU didn’t do that. “The ministry wrote to ASUU, asking them why they haven’t submitted the audited report of monies collected for four years. ASUU got that letter and didn’t respond to it. They didn’t even write to acknowledge the receipt of the letter. A reminder letter was subsequently sent to ASUU, which was also ignored.

“Then the ministry decided that the check-off amount due, deducted by IPPIS for November, should not be released to ASUU. So, when they respond and explain how they spent the money released, the money held by IPPIS will be released to them.” However, the ASUU Chairman, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna chapter, Prof Gbolahan Bolarin, who spoke to newsmen, faulted the government’s refusal to remit the dues, as he insisted ASUU had submitted the audit reports. He frowned at the development noting that the government had gone ahead to deduct the dues despite its refusal to pay the lecturers their full salary for the said month.

He said: “Despite the prorata salaries that were paid for the month of November, those who got their pay slips observed that check-off dues and cooperative dues were deducted, but the issue now is that the account of ASUU was not credited. “The government credited the cooperatives but refused to credit ASUU. Now, this is the question: since you claimed you paid us pro-rata, from where did you deduct the check-off and cooperative dues? And since the check-off dues were deducted, why wasn’t ASUU’s account credited? You deducted union dues from the source, but you failed to credit the union.”

 

