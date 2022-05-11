News Top Stories

ASUU: Labour threatens to join strike over FG’s ineptitude

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, FCIA, MNIM, on behalf of the National Administrative Council of the Congress, has called on the Federal Government to immediately resolve all lingering issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or be ready for any industrial action. In a statement mailed to New Telegraph yesterday,Olaleye said the Congress and its affiliates were unanimous on the return of “our children back to school, and government has no excuse whatsoever to further keep these innocent students and their lecturers at home.”

He said the Congress was worried that a government that could raise money to feed children, who were at home during the heat of COVID-19, could not do same for the education sector now. He said: “At this point, if the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, and Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, cannot resolve the issues at stake, they should quit.

“We strongly condemn the continued disruption of academic calendar in public institutions and the apathetic attitude of political office holders, who are busy buying nominations forms at N100 million while the economy is gasping for breath. “They make politics expensive to disenfranchise Nigerians of conscience from the political space. The peak of the absurdity is that even serving politicians with no visible projects to their credit are also buying forms to be president.

“We wish to stress that the reason politicians care less about the plight of Nigerians is because their children school and live abroad, what happens in Nigerian public universities is none of their business. “The time has come for the organized labour and all well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to honour the Collective Agreement reached with the University Teachers. The danger of keeping the students at home at a time the country is facing a serious security challenge is quite grave and unacceptable to us.” He pointed out that the Congress found it ridiculous that public officers, rather than listen to the voice of reason, avoid and walk out of negotiations.

“We are convinced that an injury to one is an injury to all. Therefore, The Trade Union Congress is strongly in solidarity with the university lecturers and the students in this struggle and we advise that everything must be done to dispense with the impasse to avoid a situation where Congress might be compelled to embark on a solidarity strike. “The clear ineptitude of this administration is becoming more worrisome; unfortunately, there appears to be no end in sight, making the country a laughing stock in the committee of nations. “Government must engage ASUU without further delay in constructive negotiations to find a lasting solution to their complaints now or get ready for a mass action,” he noted. Meanwhike, ASUU, a few days ago, threatened to extend the ongoing strike indefinitely. Accusing the Federal Government of being unserious, the union promised to intimate Nigerians on the outcome of its meeting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC crisis: Zulum backs Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Amidst the crisis facing the Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Mai Mala Buni to su-  perintend the conduct of the party’s ward congresses, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has thrown his weight behind him.   Zulum expressed his support […]
News

Nigeria re-elected into African Union Peace, Security Council (AU-PSC)

Posted on Author Reporter

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   Nigeria has been re-elected into the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) for another three-year mandate (2022-2025), to represent the West African region. Nigeria pulled 44 votes in the first round to secure the statutory 2/3 votes required to win the election. This was disclosed in a release by the […]
News

US support to N’East humanitarian crisis hits $1.45bn – Consulate

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…says military intervention not enough to solve security challenges The Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate in Lagos, Stephen Ibelli has said military intervention is not enough to solve Nigeria’s myriad of security challenges in the country, adding that the US government has continued to support Nigeria in its fight against insecurity. To assist […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica