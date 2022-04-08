ASUU lambasts NITDA, says UTAS scored 99.3%, best for varsity system

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has characterised the National Information and Technology Agency (NITDA) as another misinformation and deceptive organ of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, noting that the agency has declared war on ASUU and Nigerians by misinforming the public on the true result of UTAS.

The Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of the Union which has been on strike for close two months, Professor Oyebamiji Oyegoke, stated this at a press briefing in Ibadan Thursday, alleging that NITDA was poised to continue to elongate the strike by dishing deliberate falsehood on the status of the University Accountability Solution (UTAS) developed by the Union to replace the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPIS).

According to him: “Our union was amazed that by Saturday, March 26, 2022, NITDA again embarrassed the nation by going public with misleading information taken from the December 2021 discredited report of the first test, leaving out the results of the recent jointly conducted second test on UTAS.”

Declaring that UTAS scored 99.3% in the re-assessment, a result which could not be described by a sane mind as failure, Professor Oyegoke, who was flanked by the Chairpersons of UI (Ayo Akinwole), LAUTECH (Biodun Olaniran), UNILORIN (Moyosore Ajao), KWASU (Shehu Salau) and UNIOSUN (Wende Olaosebikan), informed the public that the homegrown solution cannot be said to have failed with this score.

He noted: “That UTAS, a homegrown grown personnel management and payment platform for the Nigerian University System has failed to pass certain quality assurance tests conducted by NITDA is a statement of deception and a negation of the Nigerian local Content Act of 2010. Rather than being economical with the truth, what NITDA did not mention was that it was the rejection of its earlier declaration on UTAS by ASUU that led to the setting up of a conciliation meeting between FGN and ASUU held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. At this meeting, it was agreed that the technical teams of ASUU and NITDA should work together in re-assessing the UTAS. The joint re-assessment which was conducted from Tuesday 8 to Friday 18 March, 2022, between 2.00 – 5.00 pm daily with second week extending up to 7.00 pm, culminated in the re-assessment of 698 cases with only five cases requiring modifications to give a performance score of 99.3%. This joint re-assessment exercise was observed by: (a) Federal Ministry of Education (b) National Universities Commission; (c) Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (d) Office of the Accountant General of the Federation; (e) Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment; and (f) National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

“After the 10 days of meeting for the re-assessment, the ASUU and NITDA technical teams agreed to reconvene on Monday, March 28 to conclude on the outstanding test cases, demonstration of the payment gateway, and implementation of some recommendations on the UTAS platform. On Wednesday, March 23, NITDA informed ASUU that the meeting earlier scheduled for Monday 28th March 2022 will no longer hold and that they have concluded their report and will forward it to the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment,” the Union explained.

ASUU therefore asked NITDA to furnish it and Nigerians the criteria to determine failure when UTAS scored 99.3%.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...