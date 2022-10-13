ASUU may end strike Friday as branches vote in favour of schools’ resumption

Many branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday, voted that the Union call off its eight months strike which started February 14.

Some of the branches that voted in support of ending the strike are University of Lagos, University of Benin, University of NIgeria (UNN), Nsukka and University of Calabar, among others.

Other branches are expected to conclude their voting Thursday, and transmit their decisions to the central leadership.

Already, there are indications that the Federal Government has met almost all the demands of ASUU

On Wednesday, the Chairman of ASUU, University of Calabar branch, told journalists that some understanding have been reached between the Union and the Federal Government, adding that some shifting of grounds has been made but only National Executive Council (NEC), will convey the resolutions.

He stated this after its branch’s Congress at the International Conference centre.

The Chairman, Dr. Edor John also cautioned that the Federal Government should focus on tackling the issues bedeviling ASUU adding that there was no need trying to divide them by registering other bodies or unions with a view of breaking their ranks.

