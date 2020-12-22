Education

ASUU may resume January 2021 – Ngige

…says govt has met 98% of union’s demands

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has hinted that university students were likely to return to classes in the next few weeks, saying the prolonged strike by the Academic  Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), may be called off in January.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who gave the hint on Monday at Alor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State at the flag-off of medical outreach in the town, said 98 percent of ASUU’s demands had already been met.
According to him, he was optimistic final decisions would be taken today (Tueaday), during the scheduled meeting between the Federal Government and leadership of the union.
He said: “We have met about 98 percent of the request of ASUU. The remaining two percent is what you can call promissory notes.
“So, I am very hopeful that by midnight Tuesday, there is work we are supposed to get on to do and ASUU members also have some work they are supposed to do on their own side with their people.
“We will meet in the afternoon and we will compare notes. We will put everything on the table and compare. I believe that we might have come to the end of the strike when we meet.
“Well, it is a journey of a thousand miles, which you will have to take one step first. All things being equal, we will agree now to agree because we were disagreeing before.
“We will disagree to agree and agree to disagree formerly. But I hope we will agree to agree. Once we do that, schools will open in January.”

