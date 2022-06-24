Education

ASUU: Ngige is a liar

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the Federal Government did not invite the union to any meeting on Thursday, as falsely claimed by the Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.

The Minister said on Wednesday that the Federal Government will soon resolve issues on the strike by ASUU.

He had also said concerns over payment platforms will be addressed with the union and other stakeholders in the next meeting fixed for Thursday. The meeting however did not hold.

However, speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Friday morning, Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU president, said the union did not receive any letter of invitation from the minister.

He said Ngige should remove himself from the ongoing negotiation because the minister has worsened the situation.

“We were not invited to any meeting. None of our members were invited. We have a secretariat but we never got any invitation from them,” he said.

“The problem we have with this government, especially with the minister of labour, is that if you can tell the world that you have fixed a meeting which you didn’t, how do you expect us to believe other things you have said?

“He should confirm to the world that he sent an invitation to ASUU for a meeting on Thursday.

“The minister of labour should leave us to deal with the minister of education. He was the one that made this matter worse to this extent. He was the one that decided to use hunger as a weapon, when he said no work no pay.”

ASUU, on February 14, declared a one-month warning strike to protest the non-implementation of its demands by the federal government and subsequently extended the action by eight weeks begining from March 14, citing the government’s failure to fully address its demands.

 

Our Reporters

