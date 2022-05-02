News Top Stories

ASUU: Nigerian workers suffer, bear burden of political corruption

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, IBADAN Comment(0)

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has asked Nigerian workers to rise and resist a system which has consistently exposed them to suffering, under the burden of current political and financial corruption of the ruling class.

ASUU also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to toe the path of honour  and sign the already renegotiatedagreementswhichwill improve the working conditions and make the nation’s universities look like a real knowledge ecosystem.

The message made available to NewTelegraph yesterday was contained in a May Day press release signed by the Chairman, University of IbadanChapterof theUnion, Professor Ayo Akinwole, entitled: “For still surviving in a country that lacks workers’ friendly government, Nigerianworkersdeserveasalute”.

ProfessorAkinwoleasked Nigerianstodecidetoelectin 2023 a leader who can protect them and not to elect someone on the basis of zoning or regional presidency, but ratherfocusonthecompetenceof the person who is capable of rid the land of injustices.

 

While describing the government of President Buhari as unfriendly to workers, Professor Akinwole asked the Nigeria workers to desist from being used to terrorize themselves through the adoption of divide-and-rule by the government.

 

AkinwolenotedthatNigeria“ isafiefdomof competing warlords, assemblage of officialcertifiedterrorists, carni   vals of jesters and bands of thieves dressed in costumes and bemusing titular inanities”.

According to the ASUU boss, traditional rulers in Nigeria look away while their people suffer while religious leaders have become “chattered prophets, prayer contractors, ministers of their own bellies and priests of violence.” Akinwole lashed out at the current administration whose anti-workers policy he claimed has “made Nigerian workers poorer”.

 

“There is an increasing rise in prices of commodities and services. The ASUU Chairman then saluted the courage of Nigerian workers to dare the odds and survive under the precarious conditions under this administration saying: “On this day, we observe moments of silence for the Nigerian people and workers who have been victims of terrorism and brutality of the ruling administration.

 

We stand still for women and girls who are victims of rape and sexual enslavement. “Today, we remember the thousands of Nigerians who havebeenburiedinmassand unmarkedgraves, withnoopportunity by familyandloved ones to bid them farewell; we share the grief of parents who are in mourning over their dead and missing children.

 

It is sad to note that in thefaceof theenduringgrief and hopelessness of Nigerians, the political class is in a frenzy of political carnivals. God shall indeed judge the wicked.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu appoints new HoS

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Mr. John Adeyemo as the new Head of Service (HoS) for the state public service. According to a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde, the appointment was in recognition of Adeyemo’s reliability and efficiency as well as track-records […]
News

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring. Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus […]
News

AMACOG gets new Exco

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Association of Mass Communication Graduates (1992 set) of the Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has expressed its commitment to giving back to its alma mater and the society at large. Speaking at the inauguration of the new executives of the association in Lagos, the newly elected chairman of the association, Mr. Adekunle […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica