ASUU: Nigerian workers suffer, bear burden of political corruption

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has asked Nigerian workers to rise and resist a system which has consistently exposed them to suffering, under the burden of current political and financial corruption of the ruling class.

ASUU also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to toe the path of honour and sign the already renegotiatedagreementswhichwill improve the working conditions and make the nation’s universities look like a real knowledge ecosystem.

The message made available to NewTelegraph yesterday was contained in a May Day press release signed by the Chairman, University of IbadanChapterof theUnion, Professor Ayo Akinwole, entitled: “For still surviving in a country that lacks workers’ friendly government, Nigerianworkersdeserveasalute”.

ProfessorAkinwoleasked Nigerianstodecidetoelectin 2023 a leader who can protect them and not to elect someone on the basis of zoning or regional presidency, but ratherfocusonthecompetenceof the person who is capable of rid the land of injustices.

While describing the government of President Buhari as unfriendly to workers, Professor Akinwole asked the Nigeria workers to desist from being used to terrorize themselves through the adoption of divide-and-rule by the government.

AkinwolenotedthatNigeria“ isafiefdomof competing warlords, assemblage of officialcertifiedterrorists, carni vals of jesters and bands of thieves dressed in costumes and bemusing titular inanities”.

According to the ASUU boss, traditional rulers in Nigeria look away while their people suffer while religious leaders have become “chattered prophets, prayer contractors, ministers of their own bellies and priests of violence.” Akinwole lashed out at the current administration whose anti-workers policy he claimed has “made Nigerian workers poorer”.

“There is an increasing rise in prices of commodities and services. The ASUU Chairman then saluted the courage of Nigerian workers to dare the odds and survive under the precarious conditions under this administration saying: “On this day, we observe moments of silence for the Nigerian people and workers who have been victims of terrorism and brutality of the ruling administration.

We stand still for women and girls who are victims of rape and sexual enslavement. “Today, we remember the thousands of Nigerians who havebeenburiedinmassand unmarkedgraves, withnoopportunity by familyandloved ones to bid them farewell; we share the grief of parents who are in mourning over their dead and missing children.

It is sad to note that in thefaceof theenduringgrief and hopelessness of Nigerians, the political class is in a frenzy of political carnivals. God shall indeed judge the wicked.

