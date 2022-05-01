ASUU: Nigerian workers suffer, bear burden of political corruption

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has asked Nigerian workers to rise and resist a system which has consistently exposed them to suffering under the burden of current political and financial corruption of the ruling class.

ASUU also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to toe the path of honour and sign the already renegotiated agreements which will improve the working conditions and make the nation’s universities look like a real knowledge ecosystem.

The message made available to New Telegraph Sunday was contained in a May Day press release signed by the Chairman University of Ibadan Chapter of the Union, Professor Ayo Akinwole, entitled: “For still surviving in a country that lacks workers’ friendly government, Nigerian workers deserve a salute”.

Professor Akinwole asked Nigerians to decide to elect in 2023 a leader who can protect them and not to elect someone on the basis of zoning or regional presidency, but rather focus on the competence of the person who is capable of rid the land of injustices.

While describing the government of President Buhari as unfriendly to workers, Professor Akinwole asked the Nigeria workers to desist from being used to terrorize themselves through the adoption of divide-and-rule by the government.

Akinwole noted that Nigeria “is a fiefdom of competing warlords, assemblage of official certified terrorists, carnivals of jesters and bands of thieves dressed in costumes and bemusing titular inanities”.

According to the ASUU boss, traditional rulers in Nigeria look away while their people suffer while religious leaders have become “chattered prophets, prayer contractors, ministers of their own bellies and priests of violence.”

Akinwole lashed out at the current administration whose anti-workers policy he claimed has “made Nigerian workers poorer”. “There is an increasing rise in prices of commodities and services.

The ASUU Chairman then saluted the courage of Nigerian workers to dare the odds and survive under the precarious conditions under this administration saying: “On this day, we observe moments of silence for the Nigerian people and workers who have been victims of terrorism and brutality of the ruling administration. We stand still for women and girls who are victims of rape and sexual enslavement.

Reps return to pass anti-terrorism, money laundering, proceeds of crime bills

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives will reconvene Wednesday to pass three critical bills.

The bills include: Proceeds of Crime Bill, Money Laundering Prohibition (Amendment) Bill 2011 and Terrorism Prevention Act

A statement from the clerk to the House, read Dr. Yahaya Danzaria Sunday in Abuja said: “I am directed to inform all Hon members, legislative staff, media and the general public that the House will hold plenary on Wednesday 4th May, 2022 by 11:00 am.

“This is intended to facilitate the passage of three bills which are of urgent public importance and equally enable Nigeria to meet some international deadlines and obligations.

“The bills include: Proceeds of Crime Bill, Money Laundering, Prohibition (amendment) Bill 2011 and Terrorism Prevention Act.”

It will be recalled that the House postponed its plenary last week because of the repair work going on in the chambers.

However, the senate sat last week and passed the anti-terrorism bill and attended to other pressing issues.

Before embarking on the Easter break, the House passed a motion urging President Muhammadu Buhari to consider rejigging the security architecture in view of the endless killings in Benue, Plateau and other states of the federation.

