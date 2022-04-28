News

ASUU: NLC threatens three-day warning strike

The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), may have taken another turn, as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has threatened to embark on a three -days nationwide warning strike should the Federal Government continue to ignore the lecturers demands.

Also, Congress has given notification of a national protest within the 21-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government and expected to end on May 4, 2022.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who made the disclosure during the 2022 pre-May Day rally on Thursday in Abuja, explained that the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government is to meet not just the demands of ASUU, but of the three universities based unions: Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

He said: “Within the span of the subsisting 21-day ultimatum given by Congress, the NLC will hold national protests against the current strike action affecting students of Nigeria’s public universities and occasioned by government’s failure to honour agreements reached with trade unions in our universities.

“The protest is to draw the attention of government to the inherent catastrophe in the emerging culture of Social Apartheid in our society especially as marked by prolonged lockout of students from working class and poor homes from our public universities while the children of the rich continue their academic pursuits uninterrupted.

“If at the end of the national protest and the 21-day ultimatum, the Federal Government still fails to resolve the industrial crises in Nigeria’s universities, the Congress would be left with no other option than to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike action in solidarity with our affiliates in the universities and with Nigerian students whose future and wellbeing are being robbed.”

Meanwhile, Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has challenged the organised labour to resuscitate the Labour Party which was workers party, to take over power from this current crop of leadership.

 

Our Reporters

