ASUU: No going back on no-work, no-pay policy, FG insists

The Federal Government has insisted on the implementation of its no-work-no-pay policy in dealing with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) regardless of protests by the members

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who responded to question on possible resumption of hostilities between the government and the university lecturers over their payment of half salary in October, insisted that the government would not pay for work not done.

Adamu, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday, clarified that the government had no plans to turn the ASUU members to ‘casual workers’ as being alleged.

He said: “The strike has been called off and the government has paid them what is due to them. I think that’s the position of the government; that it is not going to pay anyone for work not done and they only did, I think, the number of days that they were paid.

“How can anybody make a university lecturer a casual (worker)? Do you know the meaning of casual worker? If you know the meaning of the casual worker, it is impossible to make a university lecturer a casual worker,” he said.

Asked if the Federal Government would be willing to take steps to assuage the ASUU and stave off further hostilities, the minister said “I don’t understand, is there any problem now?”

 

