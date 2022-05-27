News Top Stories

ASUU: No govt ever released money to improve public varsities without our struggle

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, said that no government of Nigeria in the past two decades had willingly released money for the development of the university system without the strikes of ASUU, stressing that if the Union failed to fight for a better university system, the future of the country would be in jeopardy.

Prof Ayo Akinwole, Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter of the Union, asked Nigerians not to be deceived by the antics of the Federal Government over the ongoing payment of minimum wage arrears, saying: “The N34 billion is being paid to lecturers and senior staff in universities, polytechnic and colleges of education, and not ASUU.” Akinwole, who said it was sad for the Federal Government to want to deceive Nigerians as if it has been responding to issues leading to the ongoing strike, stated that the strike was still fully ongoing and comprehensive.

 

Our Reporters

