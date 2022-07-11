ASUU: Oil workers threaten to join NLC’s solidarity strike

Sunday Ojeme

Following the failure of the Federal Government to resolve the lingering strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), oil workers under the aegis of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) workers have vowed to align with the Nigeria Labour Congress’s (NLC) planned solidarity strike to support the teachers.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph Monday night, the union expressed concern over the prolonged strike by ASUU and allied associations that has left activities in tertiary institutions paralysed for eight months.

NUPENG said it was joining other bodies to condemn the lackadaisical attitude of the Federal Government towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

According to the statement jointly signed by the President of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, the Union said: “The strike has left thousands of university students stranded and idle, making some of them susceptible to go into various social vices and crimes, thus truncating what, otherwise, should have been wonderful assets and blessing to our great nation and humanity.”

Describing the development as an unfortunate and sad commentary on the level of governance and sensitivity of the political leaders, the union observed that it, without doubt, showed the insensitivity of the current administration towards promoting and projecting good and quality education.

“We are seriously concerned that instead of addressing the nagging issues in the educational sector, the unscrupulous politicians are busy campaigning and wasting resources over 2023 general elections.

“It is against this background that NUPENG demands together with other trade unions that the Federal Government must immediately address and resolve all demands of ASUU, NASU and SSANU without any further delay to avert national solidarity actions from our members across the country.

“The rank and file members of NUPENG align with NLC’s position on protest against unfortunate situation in tertiary educational sector and will not hesitate to join the proposed nationwide strike on the matter.

“A stitch in time saves nine. To be forwarded is to be forearmed.

“We are by copy of this presa statement putting all our members on alert to be in solidarity action on the directive of NLC at very short notice. Our solidarity remains constant for the union makes us strong,” the statement noted.

