ASUU, paradigm shift and Mr Keynes

Mr Keynes Smashes Conventional Wisdom When the First World War ended, the Allied Forces decided to hold a post war conference to discuss the terms of a Peace Treaty in what would become The Versailles Peace Conference of 1919.

The objective of the conference was clear:

How the vanquished Germany will pay heavy reparations for losing the war to the Allied Forces. The renowned economist, John Maynard Keynes, was the youngest member of the British contingent. He opposed payments of heavy reparations by the Germans, arguing that it will impoverish them and create the conditions for the next war.

Keynes argued instead that Germany and other nations devastated by the war should be helped to rebuild their economies because the only way to avoid the next war is to spread prosperity in Europe. His radical idea was rejected and when he got back to London he resigned from his job at the British Treasury and wrote a minority report which was published in 1919 as a book titled ‘The Economic Consequences of the Peace’. By the late 1930s, everything Keynes predicted had happened and Germany started the Second World War in 1939.

By the time the war ended in 1945, Keynes’ radical idea had become conventional wisdom. His thesis that post-war reconstruction is both the responsibilities of the victor and the vanquished led to the establishment of multilateral organisations like the World Bank, the IMF, among others,by the World powers and the Marshall Plan by the United States.

In this essay, I will argue that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the trade union of university teachers in Nigeria, whose members recently suspended its 16thstrike actions since 1999, according to data analysis by some national newspapers, needs a radical approach that will overturn some of the conventional wisdom that are at the foundation of its struggles. ASUU and the Narratives of the Struggles ASUU’s long term struggles against the deteriorating condition of university system in Nigeria are based on a number of conventional wisdom.

The first is that the only language the government understands is strike and that these strikes have achieved considerable success in the past. Second, the Nigerian state can afford to subsidize university education for all, if not for corruption. This belief is also shared by majority of Nigerians who always argue that most of the past and current Nigerian leaders and elites enjoyed free university education and want to unfairly deny the present generation the same privilege.

Third, ASUU is fighting for the masses against the Nigerian government who wants to price university education beyond the reach of the poor by re-introducing huge tuition in public universities. Fourth, the main reason Nigerian elites send their children to foreign universities is because they have not invested appropriately in Nigerian universities.

Fifth, ASUU members are victims of dictatorial management and governing councils of Nigerian universities. Sixth, the dilapidated state of infrastructures including hostels in Nigerian universities is caused by poor investment by government. Seventh, the Nigerian government, through its actions and inactions, has failed to respect university autonomy.

These seven points may not have totally captured the convectional arguments guiding ASUU struggles but they provide considerable insight into how the union has come to regard itself as the protector of the university system from a government that has failed to live up to its responsibilities. A Counter Argument I will now take the aforementioned arguments one after the other and provide counter arguments.

The idea that strike is the only effective weapon for getting government attention is flawed because it has become a solution that is more damaging than the problem. A recent analysis shows that ASUU has been on strike for almost five years in the past 20 years and this does not include local strikes by individual universities. More damaging is the fact that the union has popularised strike within the university system so much that at least three other unions within the system have turned strike into their main job.

The stability of academic calendar is the most important consideration for parents and students when choosing universities. The empirical support for that lies in over-subscription of University of Ilorin during the two decades it opted out of ASUU strikes.

The general opinion that the Nigerian government can and should subsidize university education for all is not completely true. While this argument may be true in the 50s and 60s when the fraction of population attending university was minimal and the 1970s when Nigeria became oil-rich overnight, it was the wrong argument starting from the late 1980s as the population of undergraduates increased and the Nigerian state came under financial difficulties, as a result of falling oil prices. However, a more compelling argument against heavy subsidize of university education is that governments all over the world rarely subsidize university education uniformly for successive generations of undergraduates. Most undergraduates in Nigerian universities from the 1950s to 1990s were first generations undergraduates.

It makes perfect sense to subsidy their education, if the government has the resources. By 1990s, however, the children of these first generations started attending universities as second generation and by the 2020s the third generation became undergraduates. This implication of this is that household share of the cost of training these successive generations of undergraduates will increase with the number of generations that attend university within that household. This is why highly educated household prefers private and foreign universities for their wards even when the cost seems too high.

This argument even holds for tax-driven high income economies where tertiary education has been free for successive generations. This is because average tax paid by households will progressively increase inter-generationally meaning older graduates within each household still pay for educating new undergraduates but through taxes. As for ASUU framing its struggle as a fight against pricing university education out of the reach of the poor, a cost-sharing, efficiently-run, stable university system is better for the poor than a strikeprone unstable system as I will explain later.

The argument that the Nigerian elites send their kids to foreign universities because they have underinvested in public universities sidestepped a bigger problem. The growing population of Nigerian students in sub-standard private universities in poorer African countries, especially in the West African countries of Ghana, Togo, Benin and even Niger Republic, are a source of huge loss of resources for Nigerian universities and that should worry ASUU than elites sending their kids to foreign universities for two reasons. First, it is because Nigerian public universities were always on strike that Nigerians started sending their children to private and foreign universities.

Second, the resources lost by Nigerian universities because of this practice is minimal because elites are few. What should worry ASUU is the enormous resources lost to poorer West African countries through dollardenominated expenditures by average income households who sent their kids to sub-standard private universities in these countries because of ASUU incessant strikes.

Taiwo Owoeye is a Professor of Economics

