ASUU pays tribute to Balarabe Musa, says he’s a revolutionary

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has described the former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarable Musa, who died on November 11, at the age of 84, as a committed revolutionary who worked for the socialist transformation of the world’s most populous black nation, Nigeria. According to the union, the transition of Balarabe Musa was another major loss to the family of left-wing political leaders in the country and Africa by extension.

In a release signed by the National President of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, tagged; “Balarabe Musa: The Exit of An Iconic Revolutionary,” acopyof whichwasmade available to New Telegraph, ASUU, however, noted that the late former governor belonged in the league of Eskor Toyo of Nigeria, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Steve Biko of South Africa and other leading African revolutionaries.

“His subscription to the socialist ideology of putting the welfare and well-being of the poor at the centre of governance made him unpopular with the ruling class and reactionary elements of his generation,” Ogunyemi said, adding that; “His radical political approach and activism pitched him against the status quo politicians.

