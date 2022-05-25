News Top Stories

ASUU, poly lecturers, others to get N34bn adjustment arrears

The Federal Government has said that about N34 billion would be spent on the on-going payment of minimum wage consequential adjustments to members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and their counterparts in the Polytechnics and Colleges of Education with effect from 2019. Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who made the disclosure while responding to questions from labour correspondents in Abuja on the prolonged ASUU strike, said universities would get N23.5 billion, Polytechnics, N6 billion while Colleges of Education would get N4 billion.

Regarding ASUU strike, the Minister said the committees set up during the last tripartite meeting of the government and university- based unions were given a fortnight to turn in their report and they are still working. Reports of the committees were being expected this weekend.

 

