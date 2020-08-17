News

ASUU raises the alarm over secret recruitment in FUOYE

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Akure Zone (ASUU) yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged secret recruitment at the Federal University Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE) without recourse to conditions of service of the university. Besides, it accused FUOYE’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun of embarking on promotion exercise notwithstanding locked down of nations university.

 

In a statement yesterday, ASUU said the alleged promotion of academic staff was being carried out by Somerekun’s administration “in order to promote his cronies before his exist as the Vice-Chancellor” of the institution. In the statement jointly signed by Zonal Coordinator ASUU, Akure Zone, Prof. Olu Olufayo, Chairperson ASUU – OAU, Dr. Egbeola Egbedokun, Chairperson ASUU – FUTA, Dr. Yinka Awopetu, Chairperson ASUU – EKSU, Dr. Kayode Arogundade, the union requested FUOYE Governing Council to set up a probe panel on a series of infractions including an alleged financial impropriety against Soremekun’s administration.

 

It reads: “Recently, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor embarked on recruitment of academic and non-academic staff without following laiddown procedure as stated in the conditions of service of the university.

 

“The most worrisome in this recruitment exercise is that it took place at a time when all tertiary institutions in the country were closed down by the Federal Government due to COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“This arbitrary recruitment was done without recourse to interview and at a time the university had no Governing Council. A memo with reference number FUOYE/REG/PEO/IPPIS/006 dated 22nd July, 2020 from the Personnel Affairs Officer of the university directed new staff members to report for IPPIS data capturing.

 

“This letter came at the time all members of staff are on COVID-19 lockdown.

 

Two days later, precisely on the 24th July, 2020, another memo from the office of the Bursar with reference number FUO/ BUR/STAFF/005/020 on the need to update staff records with Bursary department was issued.

 

These two letters are clear evidences of secret recruitment going on in Federal University Oye-Ekiti. A letter of caution, written to the Vice-Chancellorfellondeaf ears as it is characteristic of him.

 

“Incontinuation of his disregard for academic procedure, the administration of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor embarked on staff promotion exercise at a time when all universities in the country were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done in order for him to promote his cronies before his exit as the Vice- Chancellor

