ASUU resumption: Students, parents agonise over funds

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspension, its eight months’ long suspension, has brought a new problem to the returning students and their parents as they are unable to send them back for academic activities.

No thanks to the harsh economic situation and the cost of living which is heading northwards. From Kano to Owerri, Ago – Iwoye to Sokoto, the story is the same, relationships between students and their landlords are strained as the result of landlords insisting that students who stay off campus pay the rents for the months during which the campuses were locked.

Sunday Telegraph investigations showed that academic activities may not last as the lecturers’ return to work may not be permanent.

Students/landlords groan in Owerri

Beyond the general cash crunch being experienced by many residents, students of Imo State University said 6they are being harassed by the landlords of hostels as they are being asked to pay for the eight months they did not make use of their accommodation due to strike action.

Some of the students regret that while the landlords are hounding them over hostel accommodation rents, the university authority did not give any breathing space to the students before rushing them into the examination hall for their semester examination.

While a 200 level student, Benny Okoroafor, wailed all through over the rather sudden examinations, Chimere, a student of English and Literary Studies said they are students and will adapt to any adverse examination condition.

He said: “On my side, there are difficulties, especially regarding this examination which just commenced without proper revision. I wonder how they expect students to write a course that was last taught eight months ago, but as students, we have already adapted to it.”

He said if there was a little time given to allow the students to revise and touch-up on their courses, there won’t be any pressure.

He continued: “Among some of our students, the pressure is made worse by the fact that landlords are insistent that the eight months that the hostels were not used must be paid for as the strike action was none of their business.

He said: “In the area of accommodation, landlords have refused to exclude the eight months in which students were not available to use the hostels due to the strike action, insisting that it is not their fault. Some have already started demanding full payment for their rent. To me it is very bad and insensitive, but who do we cry to?”

He regretted that because of the air of urgency around the University campus, prices of goods and services seemed to have been hiked.

” It’s more like, if you are not ready to pay, move over and allow those willing to pay, to make their payment.”

Others may miss out due to financial difficulties in Kano

Even as authorities of the universities in Kano have fixed Monday, October 24 as resumption day for academic activities, not all the students may resume as their parents do not have the means to send them back to school.

Dr. Bature AbdulAziz, who has over 10 wards in different universities said that with the financial crunch brought about by the harsh economic condi tion, many students may not go back as their colleagues resume. He said they are yet to be paid salaries and some of his colleagues are facing the same difficulties.

Similarly, Mallam Ibrahim Dan Sani, a carpenter who managed to send his only son to University, is very worried that he has no money with which to send his son back to the school due to the “long and compulsory vacation.” ies that for now he has nothing to return the boy back to school after long unnecessary vacation.

The Deputy Registrar, Public Affairs of Bayero University, Kano, Lamara Garba, in a statement, disclosed that the university senate reached the resumption date after the management emergency meeting held on Monday.

Similarly, the Senate of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK) has approved the commencement of the second semester lectures for the 2020/2021 academic session.

At the senate meeting held on Monday, the senate approved the commencement of lectures effective from Monday October 24, 2023.

We’re not excited returning to work – UNIBEN

Members of the ASUU Benin Zone are not happy returning to the classrooms. They cited the inability of the Federal Government to keep to the promises it entered with the union in 2009.

Zonal Co-ordinator, Prof. Fred Esumeh in an interview with Sunday Telegraph said: “ASUU members resumed because they know students are their life wire and are willing to impact knowledge, but the government is reluctant about meeting the promise they made before resumption.

That is what is dampening the spirit of our members, especially in Federal Universities, where they have not been paid for many months. However, things are different in some state universities, where things are really picking up.

“For instance in Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago- Iwoye, the spirit is high there because the school has kept a tradition of paying workers and providing for their welfare, the university has kept faith by paying workers salary.”

Speaking in the same vein, UNIBEN Chapter Chairman Chapter, Prof. Leo Chikaogu, said the members of the union are ready to resume work if the enabling environment is provided by the government, even as he said that majority of them are struggling to survive as a result of the eight monthsold strike. In Ogun State, the situations are not different.

Both federal and state owned universities in the state have fully resumed, however, the lecturers have stayed away from work.

A visit by one of our correspondents to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye to monitor the level of compliance by both students and lecturers readily confirmed this.

Our correspondent gathered that some lecturers were yet to resume lectures despite the suspension of the strike and ASUU’s directives that they should go back to the class rooms.

