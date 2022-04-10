ASUU: Ruling class liable for attacks, killings

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), has said that the Nigeria ruling elite, were to be held responsible for the continued gory killings and unabated attacks by bandits and other groups.

This is even as the Union vowed not reopened the nation closed Universities until government agreed to fulfill its 2014 agreements, including allowing the full deployment of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS). Briefing Newsmen at the BUK Old site office of the Union, the Zonal Coordinator ASUU, Comrade Abdulkadir Muhammad, said they were deeply disturbed about the unabated killings and unprovoked attacks by bandits while the government and the ruling elite’s inertia and ineptitude is to be blamed.

“We are worried that the Nigeria ruling elite have remained indifferent to the precarious condition of the Nigerian people.

Today, citizens whether traveling or at home feel anxious and unsafe”. Dr Abdulkadir Muhammad said that the Northwest region has become a theatre of rural banditry and kidnapping, with reoccurring attacks on villages, leading to maiming and killings of innocent citizens, even as raping of women has become frequent than ever.

Speaking on UTAS, ASUU said the deployment of the system has reached advanced stage but some unscrupulous and unpatriotic elements have resorted to peddling propaganda and lies in their bid to delay and sabotage the deployment of the software.

They argued that UTAS remained best option to them because of evidence of high cost of maintenance and susceptibility to manipulation in the operation of IPPIS.

“For instance, the 2019 and 2016 reports from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation, consistently exposed flaws, financial malpractices and irregular remittance of workers monthly pension contributions to their Pensions Funds administration.”

ASUU said government has so far failed to address any of the core issues which forced the Union to continue with strike actions and needed to be “reminded that the action is total, comprehensive and roll over one.”

