News

ASUU seeks law mandating public officers’ children to attend public schools

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the National Assembly to initiate a law making it mandatory for public office holders to send their children to public schools. At a meeting reconvened at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the union commended the ex-Anambra State governor for sending his children to public schools in the country, unlike many of his counterparts and contemporaries who prefer to send theirs to private schools either within or outside the country ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke at the meeting yesterday in Abuja, stressed that the commitment of Ngige to the growth and development of the education system should be emulated by other ministers . He said: “I hope other ministers will follow in your footsteps.

I think you are the only minister whose children are in the country. We see others standing by their children outside the country during graduation. But we saw you standing by one of your children who graduated in Lagos proudly.

We hope all others will emulate you and that government will make it mandatory that if you accept government appointment, your children must attend universities in the country. “The National Assembly must formulate a law that if you take an appointment, your children must study here. If you know that your children cannot be here, don’t take Government appointment.” Osodeke lamented the decay in the public universities saying, “When you hear those in government who send their children to schools abroad say that ASUU go on strike, they should know that strike is not the problem.

“The problem is that the issues afflicting the universities; nobody is interested in tackling them. Look at the budget we have seen recently, it is exactly the same thing we have been seeing. Nothing has changed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: AOKOYA’s allegation false, inciting –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Kenneth Ofoma

  …warns Nnamdi Kanu against inciting statements   Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday called on Nigerians in general and Yoruba in particular to discountenance the narrative being pushed by a Yoruba group, the Apapo O’Odua Koya (AOKOYA), insinuating that Igbo youths were behind the destruction of Yoruba businesses and assets in Lagos by hoodlums […]
News

COVID-19: Lagos to sanction schools defying closure directive

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance has condemned the act of inviting students to school by owners of private schools against the directive of the Lagos State Government to shut down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In a statement released from the office of the Director General of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola […]
News

Why APC lost Edo governorship election, by Oyegun

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun yesterday gave reasons why his party lost in the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State, which was won by incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   This is as he attributed the APC’s loss in the epic contest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica