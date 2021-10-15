ASUU seeks law mandating public officers’ children to attend public schools

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the National Assembly to initiate a law making it mandatory for public office holders to send their children to public schools. At a meeting reconvened at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, the union commended the ex-Anambra State governor for sending his children to public schools in the country, unlike many of his counterparts and contemporaries who prefer to send theirs to private schools either within or outside the country ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke at the meeting yesterday in Abuja, stressed that the commitment of Ngige to the growth and development of the education system should be emulated by other ministers . He said: “I hope other ministers will follow in your footsteps.

I think you are the only minister whose children are in the country. We see others standing by their children outside the country during graduation. But we saw you standing by one of your children who graduated in Lagos proudly.

We hope all others will emulate you and that government will make it mandatory that if you accept government appointment, your children must attend universities in the country. “The National Assembly must formulate a law that if you take an appointment, your children must study here. If you know that your children cannot be here, don’t take Government appointment.” Osodeke lamented the decay in the public universities saying, “When you hear those in government who send their children to schools abroad say that ASUU go on strike, they should know that strike is not the problem.

“The problem is that the issues afflicting the universities; nobody is interested in tackling them. Look at the budget we have seen recently, it is exactly the same thing we have been seeing. Nothing has changed.

