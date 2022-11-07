ASUU: SERAP threatens legal action over payment of half salaries to lecturers

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a threat to embark on legal war if the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) fails to reverse what it termed the illegal deductions from the salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for October 2022.

The group equally asked PresidentMuhammaduBuhari to “direct the Minister of LabourandEmployment, Chris Ngige, and the acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh, to immediately reverse the illegal deductions from the salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities for October 2022.”

SERAP through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, yesterday, also urged the President to “direct Ngige and Okolieaboh to pay ASUU members full salaries for the duration of their strike action.” It would be recalled that the FG recently allegedly paid half-salaries to members of ASUU for October 2022.

Some professors reportedly received salaries ranging from N71,000 to N121,000 for October. In an open letter dated November 5, 2022, SERAP through its deputy director argued that “Paying half salaries to ASUU members solely for exercising their human rights is patently unlawful and incompatible with the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and international standards.

“The alleged deductions from the salaries of ASUU members also amount to punishing them for exercising their right to strike.” The letter read in part: “The deductions are illegal and disproportionate. The deductions may also be construed as a deliberate attempt to take away the right to strike and to make ASUU a lame duck.

“The right to strike implies the right of workers not to be punished for striking. ASUU members do not, therefore, forfeit their salaries because they exercise their right to strike. “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our requests in the public interest. “Illegal deductions from the salaries of ASUU members may also violate the right to work and to respect the dignity inherent in a human being.

“The deductions are also incompatible with the prohibition of all forms of exploitation and degradation of man, particularly cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment and treatment. “Our requests are brought in the public interest and in keeping with the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...