ASUU: SERAP threatens legal action over payment of half salaries to lecturers 

Francis Iwuchukwu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a threat to embark on legal war if the Federal Government fails to reverse what it termed the illegal deductions from the salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for October 2022.

The group equally asked President Muhammadu Buhari to “direct the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh to immediately reverse the illegal deductions from the salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for October 2022.”

SERAP, through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, Sunday, also urged the President to “direct Ngige and Okolieaboh to pay ASUU members full salaries for the duration of their strike action.”

It would be recalled that the FG recently allegedly paid half-salaries to members of ASUU for October 2022. Some professors reportedly received salaries ranging from N71,000 to N121,000 for October.

